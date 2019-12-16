Students at Crozet Elementary School are going home early as school officials try to air out fumes from a fuel oil leak over the weekend, according to a message sent to parents from the school’s principal.
Albemarle County school buses are returning to the school and students are being dismissed at 10:15 a.m.
“Crozet Elementary has two boilers and a hot water heater that use fuel oil. Due to a mechanical failure over the weekend, we experienced a fuel oil leak in the mechanical room of our school,” Gwedette Crummie, Crozet’s principal wrote to parents this morning.
She said fuel oil leaked out of the school through a floor drain and filled a ditch behind the school.
“The leak has been repaired, the mechanical room has been cleaned, and we are in the process of removing contaminated soil from school grounds,” Crummie wrote. “However, we are experiencing residual fuel fumes. While the air is safe, we do not believe it is a good working environment for students or staff.”
Crummie said she anticipates school schedules will return tomorrow Tuesday morning.
