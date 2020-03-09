Dolley Madison Garden Club hosts Dueling Arrangers, which brings David Pippen and Tom May together in a flower-arranging contest, from 1 to 3 p.m. March 18 at The Pavilion at Lakeland Farm at 13528 Sedwick Lane in Orange. Tickets at eventbrite.com/e/dueling-arrangers-tickets-88437957311.
Montpelier hosts the walking tour “Magnificent Trees of Montpelier” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Montpelier Station. montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728.
Piedmont Master Gardeners continues its Spring Lecture Series with Doug Tallamy presenting “Nature’s Best Hope: Creating a Vibrant Ecosystem in the Home Landscape” at 7 p.m. Thursday in Lane Auditorium at the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road. Keith Nevinson presents “Year-round Vegetable Gardening” at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Albemarle County Office Building on Fifth Street Extended. Robyn Puffenbarger presents “Robins to Raptors: Observing Birds in Our Backyards” at 7 p.m. March 26. piedmontmastergardeners.org/events. (434) 989-1879.
