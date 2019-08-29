A gas leak on Rio Road East temporarily closed the road between Greenbrier Terrace and Dunlora Drive on Thursday evening.

As of 6:45 p.m., Albemarle County police said Rio Road had been reopened.

The gas leak occurred near utility work along the roadway, police said in a news release.

