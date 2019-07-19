Georgetown Road in Charlottesville closed for several hours on Friday as crews repaired a sinkhole.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release that the sinkhole was discovered mid-morning between Court Place and Hydraulic Road. It was apparently caused by a damaged pipe.
Just after 4 p.m., VDOT officials reopened the road, saying a new pipe had been installed with a temporary asphalt patch on top of it. In the next few weeks, crews will return to work on the surface to make it smoother.