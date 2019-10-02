Bowers, Ronald Lee

Ronald Lee Bowers Jr. 

 Submitted photo

A Gordonsville man has been arrested for having sex with a 14-year-old, authorities said Wednesday. 

Ronald Lee Bowers Jr., who is 26, was arrested on Oct. 1 on three counts of carnal knowledge with a child, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of marijuana distribution.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office received a tip about a possible inappropriate relationship in July, according to a news release.

Bowers is being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments