COVID-19 continued to impact area residents on Wednesday as Gov. Ralph Northam banned most elective medical procedures, state parks closed overnight facilities and Shenandoah National Park nixed two popular trails for hikers.
On Wednesday, Northam and State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver ordered elective surgeries and procedures canceled to help conserve supplies of personal protective equipment.
The updates come as Thomas Jefferson Health District announced an uptick in local confirmed and diagnosed cases.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the district said there were 22 "presumptive positive" COVID-19 cases — those that have been identified by lab testing — and three clinically diagnosed cases, which are diagnosed based on symptoms and proximity to an individual who has tested positive.
Charlottesville has seven confirmed cases; Albemarle County has nine; Fluvanna County has three; Louisa County has four; Nelson County has one. One person's residence is still unknown.
Shenandoah National Park officials on Wednesday said they would close Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon-Cedar Run trails, two of the most popular hikes in the park, because they are being swamped by hikers.
“Visitors have been unable to practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC because of the multiple congestion points along the trails at rock scrambles, waterfall viewpoints and the summit of Old Rag,” park official said in a statement. “The park also cannot assure that visitors are able to meet the CDC’s hand sanitation guidance in these remote locations.”
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office also has closed Nethers Road, also known as Route 600, and Weakley Hollow Road, also called Route 600, that lead to trailheads for the hikes. The roads are closed at the park boundary and will remain closed indefinitely, officials said.
Virginia state parks will remain open for day use and hiking, but Northam on Wednesday ordered overnight facilities and restrooms to be closed.
Effective Friday, March 27, overnight facilities and restrooms will be closed until at least April 30. The closure includes cabins, campgrounds, camping cabins and yurts as well as restrooms and bathhouses.
Reservations will be cancelled and reservation holders will automatically receive refunds.
State parks remain open to the general public for day-use activities such as hiking, biking, wildlife viewing and exercise.
Albemarle County school officials said on Wednesday that they have received guidance from the state’s Department of Education regarding end-of-year grade promotions and graduation for students.
“All students who were on track to graduate or be promoted to the next grade level when schools were closed will be able to graduate or be promoted,” Debora Collins, the district’s deputy superintendent, said in a statement. “Our principals and teachers are available to assist those students who need to complete additional work.”
The district is working on education plans and will announce those at a later date, Collins said.
On Wednesday, Albemarle County officials rolled out a webpage devoted to COVID-19 that provides information on county closures, news and events related to the pandemic and links to other resources.
“These days, there's a lot of information to take in,” officials said in an email announcing the page. “We've created one page that consolidates all of the County-specific COVID-19 information. Please visit albemarle.org/COVID19 to access information about public safety, parks, financial assistance and more.”
On Wednesday, area Sheetz employees heard word that they would receive a $3 per hour pay boost to support them as they work through the pandemic.
The pay hike is in effect from March 13 to April 23rd, Sheetz officials said. The company said it is hiring as it works to meet increased consumer demand.
Following up on Gov. Northam’s call to inform people about COVID-19, Virginia Department of Transportation officials on Wednesday began putting health messages on highway message signs.
The department’s on-road signage is an information link between VDOT and travelers to share safety information, traffic impacts, and emergency messages.
“All of us are accountable to change our behaviors and stop the spread of this virus,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine in a statement. “We are focused on sharing critical information with those on the road during this health crisis.”
Motorists throughout Virginia can expect to see COVID-19 messages around the state for the coming weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.