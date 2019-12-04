Charlottesville will celebrate the 22nd annual Grand Illumination Friday at a new location at the Sprint Pavilion.
The event, sponsored by the City of Charlottesville and UVa Community Credit Union, will begin at 4:30 p.m.
The annual tree-lighting event features live music, kids' crafts, activities, market vendors, Santa and friends, an outdoor holiday movie screening and over 20,000 LED bulbs illuminating a tree, which this year is dubbed "Spruce Springsteen."
Bag checks will occur at entry points to the pavilion.
The city will provide complimentary parking after 4 p.m. at both Market and Water Street garages.
Event attendees will have access to a warming center located at the Herman Key Recreation building adjacent to Sprint Pavilion.
Building and Road closures
The Herman Key Recreation building will be closed to the general public from 2 until 10 p.m. Friday.
The 7th Street parking lot at City Hall and City Hall Annex will be closed from 2 until 10 p.m.
Additional ADA parking will be available on Market Street between 6th and 8th Streets from 2 until 10 p.m.
The vehicular crossings of the Downtown Mall at Second and Fourth Streets will be closed from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday.
For more information and a detailed schedule, visit cvillegrand.com
