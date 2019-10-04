Charlottesville and Albemarle County officials are encouraging residents to compost their pumpkins after Halloween.

The city and county will host a Great Pumpkin Smash from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the McIntire Recycling Center at 611 McIntire Road.

Pumpkins must be free of inorganic materials such as candles, wax, decorations or lighting.

