A Greene man was killed while fleeing a police vehicle Friday night.

Eric W. Ball, 32, was driving a 1997 Honda Accord on U.S. 250 in Fluvanna County at about 8 p.m., according to Virginia State Police.

Ball was driving without headlights and was “exceeding the speed limit,” a news release says.

Virginia State Police Trooper K.C. Anderson tried to stop the car, but Ball continued driving.

It’s unclear what path Ball took off U.S. 250, but on Route 686 (Paddock Wood Road) in Albemarle County, he lost control of the vehicle.

Ball ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected and then ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle struck a tree and overturned several times.

Ball was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Ball did not have any significant criminal charges on his record, according to online court records.

