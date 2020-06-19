A water-powered gristmill in the Blue Ridge Mountains and a barn are among 13 sites added recently to the Virginia Landmarks Register.
The listings were approved during a quarterly meeting of the Virginia Board of Historic Resources. The Greene County and Madison County sites are in addition to a list of landmark sites that honor African American heritage throughout the state.
In Greene, the A.J. Long Mill “offers a good example of an evolved, small mid-19th-century water powered gristmill, and one of the few known extant mills in the county,” according to a news release.
The two-story frame building, constructed around 1835, replaced an earlier mill in the Blue Ridge community of Shifflet Hollow. Rehabilitated with a one-and-a-half story office addition in 1895, along with the introduction of new milling technology, Long Mill is one of the few surviving commercial buildings in the area. It served farmers and area residents until around 1939.
In Madison County, the Coates Barn is a cinder-block structure built in 1949 on broad pastureland at the foot of Old Rag Mountain. Its dominant feature is a lancet-profile, Gothic-style roof, supported on the interior by a tall, lightly framed system of wood construction that incorporates extra bracing for enhanced stability against the heavy winds that Old Rag can raise.
“Today it is Madison County’s best-preserved representative of the once nationally popular Gothic barn style,” according to the release.
Virginia also announced the addition of new highway markers highlighting black history.
A new marker in Orange County — “Little Zion Baptist Church” — speaks to the statewide trend during Reconstruction of African Americans exercising newfound autonomy to establish churches separate from white congregations, according to a release from Gov. Ralph Northam.
“The purpose of the highway marker program is to educate the public by presenting an objective and truthful version of history,” Julie Langan, director of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, said in the release. “It is past time for Virginians to more fully understand and appreciate the experiences and many contributions of African Americans who shaped the Virginia of today.”
