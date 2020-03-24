Citing a virulent virus that has proved particularly dangerous for older people and those with chronic health issues, area grocery stores, drug stores and retailers have set up special senior shopping hours.
From Whole Foods and Trader Joe's to Dollar General and Target, retailers are setting aside for seniors a protected shopping hour.
For some stores, that hour is every day, while others have specified one or more days of the week.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which according to officials at Johns Hopkins University has infected a known 392,870 people across the world and killed 17,159 as of Tuesday morning, has created a shopping hysteria with supplies such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer and a variety of foods seeming to vanish off shelves as quickly as they are stocked.
In response, many stores are giving time over for seniors or those with immunity issues to shop. Some stores are including their workers in the special shopping hours and have announced bonuses to employees unloading trucks, stocking shelves and running cash registers.
Costco Wholesale Club on Tuesday started a twice-weekly senior hour slated for Tuesdays and Thursdays during which members 60 and older can shop from 8 to 9 a.m. at all locations except business centers.
Also on Tuesday, Kroger began dedicating the first hour of operation on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to those over 60 and at-risk customers, giving them first access from 7 to 8 a.m..
“We’re happy to offer this shopping window to our senior and at-risk customers to help alleviate their concerns about shopping during our regular hours at this time,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We ask all of our customers to respect this window of time that has been reserved for some of the more vulnerable groups.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the recently discovered virus called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 causes the disease known as COVID-19. One of the disease's symptoms is an intense and sometimes fatal pneumonia, especially in people older than 65.
It's the pneumonia, which often requires a patient be hooked to a ventilator to keep breathing, that has overwhelmed medical services in Italy and other countries.
“Older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, cancer and hypertension are at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness and death,” CDC officials said on the centers’ website. “This is because our immune systems grow weaker as we age, which makes it more challenging for older adults to fight off infectious diseases. Chronic diseases are more common with age, can compromise the immune system, and make people more vulnerable to serious complications.”
In response, Walmart began a senior service hour on Tuesday and will continue to set aside the store aisles for those 60 and older for one hour before the store opens every Tuesday until April 28.
On Monday, Trader Joe's began reserving the first hour of the day for seniors. Store officials did not specify an age, but most definitions of senior citizens are those 65 and older.
“Over the past few weeks we have heard from our senior customers about the need for assistance in the morning to get in and out of our stores quickly,” store officials said in a release. “Every day between 9 and 10 a.m., crew members will maintain an additional line outside the front door for our senior customers. This will ensure that those customers in need will have an expedited entrance to the store to help make their experience a more positive one.”
Walgreens also is setting the first hour of shopping aside on Tuesdays from 8 to 9 a.m.. Customers older than 55, caregivers and immediate families will also receive special discounts on Tuesdays.
On March 18, Target introduced the first hour of each Wednesday for the elderly and shoppers with conditions that make them vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.
On Monday, company officials announced a $2 an hour wage hike for store and distribution center employees that will be effective until at least May 2. Officials also announced that employees 65 and older, or who are pregnant or with medical conditions delineated by the CDC as putting them at risk of COVID-19, will have access to paid leave for up to 30 days, if they prefer not to work.
“We are humbled by the work of our field team members, who are tirelessly serving our communities during this time,” Mark Schindele, of Target, said in a statement. “And while they are providing critical support to our guests, we know they are also caring for their own families.”
Whole Foods is giving seniors the first hour of every day at their locations across the country.
“We are setting aside this time to help these customers, who national health authorities have identified as among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, feel more comfortable shopping our stores and helping to ensure they are able to get the items they need in a less crowded environment,” Whole Foods officials said in a statement.
The Giant Stores grocery chain began offering 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. every day as its time for seniors and those with compromised immune systems.
Harris Teeter is designating Monday and Thursday mornings from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. as senior shopping hours for shoppers 60 and over.
Dollar General has designated the first hour at its more than 16,000 stores in 44 states, including Virginia, as open daily to senior shoppers. Big Lots has done the same.
No special shopping hours have been announced for Food Lion grocery stores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.