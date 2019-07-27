Nearly 10 months after a fired county employee accused the Albemarle County schools superintendent of defamation, violating his right to due process and breach of contract, Matt Haas has filed a response in federal circuit, denying all the accusations and disputing many of the facts laid out by Ira Socol.
Haas’ response, filed July 9, follows a federal judge’s decision to allow the case to move forward. The defense initially tried to get the case thrown out, arguing his claims were groundless and that Socol lacked standing to sue.
When Judge Glen E. Conrad partly denied the defense's motion to dismiss and found merit to due process and defamation arguments, he was bound to view Socol’s allegations in a light more favorable to him. At that point, Haas had not presented a defense.
Socol, the former chief technology and innovation officer, was fired last August for purchasing furniture in violation of county policies.
Conrad’s decision relied heavily on a purported comment Haas made to former Superintendent Pam Moran, who co-authored a book with Socol.
Haas told Moran that Socol “misused [purchasing cards] deliberately and egregiously,” according to the plaintiff’s amended complaint.
Conrad said that accusation “placed a constitutionally cognizable stigma on the plaintiff’s reputation,” and found that Socol had a plausible liberty interest claim.
Haas admitted to the July 27 call with Moran but not to the content of the conversation in the 11-page response to Socol’s amended complaint.
Additionally, Haas said “he discussed the plaintiff’s termination with others in the ordinary course of performing his job requirements or after learning that Mr. Socol had first discussed his termination with that person.”
Haas and Socol are both demanding a jury trial. In April, Conrad asked the parties to schedule a trial date eight to nine months out. Currently, no trial date has been scheduled, according to federal court documents.
Jennifer Royer, a Roanoke attorney representing Haas, addressed Socol’s amended complaint, paragraph by paragraph, in the response. Socol is represented by Jeffrey Adams, an attorney at Wharton, Aldhizer & Weaver.
Haas disputes the scope of Socol’s responsibilities as chief technology and innovation officer, as well as his role in developing the pilot high school center now known as Center One at Seminole Place.
Socol was fired for violating the county’s purchasing and procurement policies when he spent $90,316.92 on school furniture for that center. He’s denied any wrongdoing, but in a June 14 email to Haas, he took responsibility.
“It’s my fault. I’ll resign,” he wrote.
A human resources investigation into the purchases found several violations and was the basis for Socol’s firing. He was officially let go Aug. 1.
“While his stated intent was to get the furniture that he felt would be best for students and at a lower price, the furniture was not commercial grade, and most importantly, not purchased per the policy manual or Code requirements,” the report concluded.
Socol has argued that he was just one member of a steering committee responsible for getting the center ready to open by August 2018. In the response, Haas disputes the decisions that Socol attributes to the steering committee such as that the body had signed off on the furniture purchases.
Ultimately, the School Board voted June 14, 2018, during closed session to ratify the purchases. Before that meeting, Haas allegedly told Socol he didn’t need to attend and that “we’ll take care of it.”
In the response, Royer said Haas was not aware of the full extent of the policy violations at the time of the meeting. Haas officially took over as superintendent July 1, 2018.
Socol was fired about a month after that meeting. He met with division human resources officials and Haas on July 20, 2018, to discuss the purchases. Socol said he was not told then about an investigation into his conduct. Haas says that’s not true.
Another argument in Socol’s complaint is that he was an exemplary employee.
In fact, Haas wrote in a performance review June 2018 that Socol was “performing very well.”
“You add empathy, vitality, and humor to our team, and you always have a unique perspective to share,” he wrote, according to Socol’s complaint.
Royer wrote that this statement is true. However, it was a part of a revised performance review.
“The original review contained negative comments, which were removed from the final report after the plaintiff met with the defendant and agreed to make changes in his behavior as requested,” she wrote.
Royer did not include more information about the negative comments or requested changes.