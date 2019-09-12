If it’s big or hazardous, the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is going to give you a chance to throw it away.
On Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, the authority will hold its fall household hazardous waste amnesty collection at the Ivy Materials Utilization Center, known to some as the Ivy landfill. Bulky waste, such as mattresses, tires and appliances, can be dumped at the center on Oct. 5, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19.
The special collection time is an opportunity to rid homes of hazardous waste, such as pesticides and cleaners, and bulky waste items, like refrigerators and broken furniture.
Hazardous waste may be brought to the center between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28. Bulky waste will be broken into three different days, with furniture, mattresses and such collected on Oct. 5; appliances on Oct. 12 and tires on Oct. 19. All collection times for bulky waste dates are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be no charge for residents of Albemarle County, Charlottesville and Scottsville for the special items, but normal fees will be charged to residents bringing regular trash on those days.
