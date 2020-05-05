Individuals with COVID-19 symptoms can get tested Friday at a free drive-thru testing clinic at the Louisa County Health Department.
People must call in advance to be screened to determine eligibility for testing and to schedule an appointment since the number of tests is limited. The testing is open to those who are 18 years old or older and experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.
To schedule an appointment, call (434) 972-6261 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments are available on a first-come-first-served basis.
