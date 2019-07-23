During a record heat wave in Virginia, 10 people visited the University of Virginia Medical Center for related illnesses and more than 600 people visited emergency rooms across the state.
According to Eric Swensen, a UVa Health System spokesman, during the week of July 15 through Sunday, four UVa patients showed symptoms of or were eventually diagnosed with a heat-related illness. Six additional patients showed symptoms of dehydration, likely related to heat exposure.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital had a total of seven patients go to their emergency rooms complaining primarily of heat-related illnesses, said spokeswoman Jennifer Downs. Several others came to the emergency departments with symptoms that could have been related to the heat, she said.
So far in July, more than 1,000 people have visited emergency rooms and urgent care clinics across the state, according to information provided by the Virginia Department of Health. The numbers are nearly double that of the same time period last year, and spiked during the peak of the heat wave on Saturday.
"Last week we certainly saw extreme temperatures, which can lead to increased visits, but numbers of visits for this time of year have been fairly normal here," said Dr. Deborah Vinton, the medical director of UVa's emergency department.
Charlottesville might not have seen a dramatic surge in visits because local health officials responded quickly and the public seemed to have an awareness of the impending heat, Vinton said. The city opened cooling centers and offered water to help residents handle the temperatures.
Those most at risk for heat-related illness, which can lead to nausea, dizziness, confusion and even death, are the very young, the elderly, people who work outside and athletes, Vinton said.
People are at most risk during periods of high heat, but can experience symptoms when weather is high heat with high humidity, because water in the air also makes it harder for people to regulate their internal temperature.
To avoid symptoms, people should limit time outside, seek shade and water and wear appropriate clothing, Vinton said. If people begin to experience symptoms, and symptoms don't get better after drinking water and seeking shade and cooler temps, people should seek medical attention.
"Early recognition is key," she said.
Dr. Katherine Kimbrell, the assistant medical director of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, said the time of recovery from heat exhaustion depends on the individual.
Kimbrell also noted the danger of keeping children and pets in hot cars.
"I think people know that, but it's always worth repeating," she said.
High temperatures in Central Virginia are expected to return to normal and will remain in the mid-80s throughout the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.