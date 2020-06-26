Thomas Jefferson Health District will hold a drive-thru testing clinic for COVID-19 Wednesday at the White Hall Ruritan Club.

Testing is free but individuals must make an appointment beforehand. Anyone 6 or older is eligible though testing is limiting.

Tests will detect the presence of COVID-19, not antibodies from a past infection.

Call (343) 972-6261 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to schedule an appointment. Testing will be scheduled as first call, first scheduled. Voicemails will be responded to in the order they are received.

The White Hall Ruritan Club is located at 2904 Browns Gap Turnpike, Crozet, Virginia 22932.

