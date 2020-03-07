Layla Bouber was the last contestant standing Saturday, but she had to spell one last word.
“Liquefaction,” said Knikki Hernandez, the bee’s pronouncer and a Spanish teacher at William Monroe High School.”
Bouber, an eighth-grader at Henley Middle School and reigning champion of the regional spelling bee, paused and asked for the definition and language of origin. Then, she pronounced the 12 letters in the word to seal her victory.
Layla said she was excited to punch her ticket to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland. Last year, she advanced to the third round but stumbled over “pinion,” saying “y” instead of the second “i.”
Looking ahead to May, Layla said she'd like to advance to the finals, but more than anything, she wants to work hard as she can while maintaining “a healthy, normal life balance.”
“I’ll be a lot tougher on myself and have a lot more self discipline,” she said of her plans for nationals. “Studying ahead of time and not putting it off. Seeing word patterns, learning language roots, just knowing my basic stuff.”
Layla is the third student in recent years to win the regional bee in consecutive years. As an eighth grader, this is her final year to compete.
Twenty-four other students competed in the 68th annual Daily Progress Regional Spelling Bee Finals. Ranging from fourth to eighth grade, students came from public and private schools in Charlottesville, Staunton, Waynesboro and the counties of Albemarle, Augusta, Fluvanna, Greene and Nelson.
The Daily Progress and The News Virginian co-sponsored the bee.
“Before you start the bee, there's no way of knowing how good the spellers are,” said Richard Alblas, the Progress’ spelling bee coordinator. “... I just think the educational value of the spelling bee is really important.”
Students breezed through “swallow,” “hankering,” and “monumental” in the initial rounds. Words of Greek, Latin or Germanic origins were dispatched with ease, along with those about biology, weather and cooking.
Then, after nearly 50 words, the difficulty ratcheted up a few notches.
Confounded by “declension,” “acetone” and “phalanges,” the contestants’ numbers were quickly whittled down to five.
Louis Defranzo, a fourth-grader at Agnor-Hurt Elementary, cut the tension inside Albemarle High School auditorium when he was given “Jurassic” to spell.
“Oh yeah, I know this one,” he said triumphantly before correctly ticking off the eight letters.
With hands folded in front of them or resting on their sides, student after student walked up to the mic to take their turn at spelling, querying Hernandez to find out the language of origin of the words or to hear them in a sentence.
The dreaded toll of the judge’s bell, indicating that a speller had made a mistake, punctuated the bee’s steady rhythm.
“Ensemble” and “raptorial" were no match for the top contestants while two other students found their hopes for glory dashed by “conglomerate” and “quintessential.”
Within the bee’s first hour, Bouber and Ronak Ailawadi, a seventh-grader at the Peabody School, Cassidy Plautz, an eighth-grader at Waynesboro’s Wilson Middle School, were left. They cycled through several words — spelling “niacin,” “guttural” and “scarab” sagaciously.
Plautz was knocked out by “vitreous,” an adjective that refers to a substance derived from or containing glass.
Five words later, Ailawadi erred on “resuscitate,” leaving Bouber alone on center stage to spell “rhombus” and “liquefaction” for the win.
“It's all about luck sometimes,” she said.
Bouber has been a contender at the regional bee in recent years. But, this year, Scripps issued a new list of thousands of more words for spellers to study.
“It was a whole new thing and that was a little scary,” she said. “There was definitely a lot more to study and absorb and I definitely was not as comfortable or confident with the words this year for sure.”
To prepare for Saturday’s contest, “I got real intense and started writing the definitions for everything and highlighting tough words,” Bouber said.
The studying paid off.
The national bee takes place May 24-29.
