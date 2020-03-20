Open for Business
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|Field 6
|Field 7
|Field 8
|Business
|Category
|Address
|Phone
|Pick Up
|Delivery
|ABC/Off
|Website
|Doug's Maytag Home Appliance Center
|Appliances
|695 Valley Street, Scottsville
|434-286-2692
|Yes
|Yes
|dougsmaytag.com
|Fluvanna ACE Hardware
|Hardware
|114 Crofton Plaza, Palmyra
|434-591-0670
|Yes
|Yes
|acehardware.com
|Rebecca's Natural Foods
|Health Foods
|1141 Emmet St N
|434-977-1965
|Yes
|rebeccasnaturalfood.com
|Affordable Cleaning
|Home Cleaning
|4039 Rising Sun Rd, Palmyra
|434-270-3976
|Jefferson Pharmacy
|Pharmacy
|194B Turkeysag Trail, Palmyra
|434-589-7902
|Yes
|Yes
|jeffersondrug.com
|Villa Nova Italian Bistro
|Restaurant
|265 Turkeysag Trail, Palmyra
|434-589-3003
|Yes
|No
|villanovaspizza.com
|Wahoo BBQ
|Restaurant
|3417 Thomas Jefferson Parkway
|434-589-2286
|Yes
|No
|wahoobbq.com
|The Skrimp Shack
|Restaurant
|1970 Rio Hill Center
|434-284-7455
|Yes
|Yes
|theskrimpshack.com
|Timberwood Taphouse
|Restaurant
|245 Merchant Walk Ave
|434-234-3563
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|timberwoodtaphouse.com
|Uncle Maddio's Pizza
|Restaurant
|3912 Lenox Ave Unit 320
|434-234-3717
|Yes
|Yes
|unclemaddios.com
|Ragged Mountain Running & Walking
|Running Gear
|3 Elliewood Ave
|434-293-3367
|Yes
|Yes
|raggedmountainrunning.com
|Fluvanna Self Storage
|Storage Units
|21 Burns Plaza, Palmyra
|434-589-2222
|No
|No
|fluvannaselfstorage.com
