Sponsored Content

Below is a list of local businesses who are remaining open either with reduced hours, by offering pick up and/or delivery, or continuing business as usual. 

If you're a business owner who would like to be included in this list, call 978-7200 or email Wanda Farrar at wfarrar@dailyprogress.com
Click on the business website to visit their site

Open for Business

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7 Field 8
Business Category Address Phone Pick Up Delivery ABC/Off Website
Doug's Maytag Home Appliance Center Appliances 695 Valley Street, Scottsville 434-286-2692 Yes Yes dougsmaytag.com
Fluvanna ACE Hardware Hardware 114 Crofton Plaza, Palmyra 434-591-0670 Yes Yes acehardware.com
Rebecca's Natural Foods Health Foods 1141 Emmet St N 434-977-1965 Yes rebeccasnaturalfood.com
Affordable Cleaning Home Cleaning 4039 Rising Sun Rd, Palmyra 434-270-3976
Jefferson Pharmacy Pharmacy 194B Turkeysag Trail, Palmyra 434-589-7902 Yes Yes jeffersondrug.com
Villa Nova Italian Bistro Restaurant 265 Turkeysag Trail, Palmyra 434-589-3003 Yes No villanovaspizza.com
Wahoo BBQ Restaurant 3417 Thomas Jefferson Parkway 434-589-2286 Yes No wahoobbq.com
The Skrimp Shack Restaurant 1970 Rio Hill Center 434-284-7455 Yes Yes theskrimpshack.com
Timberwood Taphouse Restaurant 245 Merchant Walk Ave 434-234-3563 Yes Yes Yes timberwoodtaphouse.com
Uncle Maddio's Pizza Restaurant 3912 Lenox Ave Unit 320 434-234-3717 Yes Yes unclemaddios.com
Ragged Mountain Running & Walking Running Gear 3 Elliewood Ave 434-293-3367 Yes Yes raggedmountainrunning.com
Fluvanna Self Storage Storage Units 21 Burns Plaza, Palmyra 434-589-2222 No No fluvannaselfstorage.com

Recommended for you

Load comments