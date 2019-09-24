An African American man from Albemarle County who served in the Revolutionary War will be honored with a new highway marker in Virginia.

After the war, Private Shadrach Battles returned to Albemarle, where he lived as a carpenter and laborer. The Virginia Department of Historic Resources announced 12 new markers Tuesday.

Battles was one of at least 5,000 black soldiers who served in the war, according to the marker text. He joined a local militia unit by June 1775, and a Virginia regiment by December 1776. He fought in the battles at Brandywine and Germantown in Pennsylvania and Monmouth in New Jersey, spent the winter at Valley Forge and participated in the Southern Campaign.

The location for Battles’ marker hasn’t been determined yet. The marker was sponsored by the Mary Elizabeth Conover Foundation.

