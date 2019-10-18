The city of Charlottesville and its school division will unveil a historical marker at Johnson Elementary next week that focuses on the school's desegregation in 1962.
Wednesday's dedication will include a ceremony in the school’s auditorium that honors those who helped to integrate the school.
The division first integrated two of its schools in September 1959 following a court order. From 1959 to 1962, the city schools worked to minimize additional integration and Johnson remained segregated, according to a city news release.
The Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP branch sued the city division to compel it to let black students enroll at Johnson. Eugene Williams, who was the president of the NAACP at the time, and his wife, Lorraine, spearheaded the effort.
Their daughters, along with Michael Lewis and Rosalind Whitlock, were the four students who desegregated Johnson.
“We are pleased to honor these trailblazers — the parents and children of yesterday who have made gains and opportunities for all of us,” city schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins said in a statement. “The best way for us to honor them is to continually open up doors and improve outcomes for all students.”
The unveiling will be at 1 p.m. and the ceremony is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Those interested in attending should call (434) 245-2962.
This will be the third marker installed regarding integration in Charlottesville. In 2011, the city unveiled plaques at Venable Elementary and the County Office Building — formerly Lane High School — to honor the first 12 black students who integrated formerly all-white schools. Earlier this year, the county school division installed markers honoring the 26 students who integrated that school system in 1963.
"The installation of this marker becomes another opportunity for community members, especially our schoolchildren, to learn the truth about Charlottesville’s history," Charlene Green, manager of the city's Office of Human Rights, said in a statement. "We are telling more of those stories that have shaped Charlottesville’s narrative. It’s critical that we tell everyone’s story, no matter how uncomfortable it makes us."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.