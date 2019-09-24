At a Charlottesville Planning Commission work session Tuesday, an engineer and owner representative discussed several aspects of Heirloom Development’s special-use permit application for a 101-foot-tall, mixed-use building on the Downtown Mall.
Developer Jeff Levien needs the permit to increase the allowable height and density for the project from 70 feet and 24 units to 101 feet and 134 units.
The proposed structure would sit on Market Street on the current site of The Artful Lodger, The Livery and other small businesses. If a building permit is approved, the existing buildings will be destroyed.
The building would have a mix of commercial space and studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom rental apartments.
The Board of Architectural Review signed off on the permit last week and urged the developer to focus on maintaining pedestrian access to the mall.
“There’s a consensus that the parking lot next to The Artful Lodger and The Whiskey Jar provides an important cut-through,” said engineer Jeff Dreyfus.
Commissioner Lisa Green and Gennie Keller, co-chair of the city’s Historic Resources Committee, voiced a desire to recognize the existing building’s history as one of the last remnants of the historic Vinegar Hill neighborhood.
The city razed the African American neighborhood in the 1960s to spur redevelopment, displacing scores of residents and businesses. The Artful Lodger building, constructed in 1938, and the adjacent home of Browns Lock & Safe are some of the few remaining structures from the original neighborhood.
“This is one of our last small parts of the Vinegar Hill community, and I am not going to be happy to see it torn down,” Green said. “We talk a good game to make sure we preserve things, but are we doing it?”
Green urged the engineers to incorporate the existing structure into a new building.
Heirloom is under contract to purchase the Lodger property, which is owned by Market Street Promenade LLC and valued at $3.2 million.
Heirloom is behind the proposed 602-616 W. Main St. complex and the under-construction 600 W. Main St. property. Prices for the latter development range from $1,499 for a studio apartment to $4,090 for a three-bedroom unit.
The BAR will see the proposal again to consider the final design.
Officials said the proposal may go before the Planning Commission in November, but it could be later in the year.
