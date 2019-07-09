The Charlottesville Planning Commission has signed off on preliminary site plans for a proposed eight-story hotel near the University of Virginia and an apartment building.
The commission unanimously approved both plans as part of its consent agenda during its meeting on Tuesday. The items were not discussed before voting.
The first plan was for the Gallery Court Hotel.
It 72-room building would replace the former 40-room Excel Inn & Suites, which was heavily damaged in a May 2017 fire.
City Council voted, 4-1, to approve a special-use permit for the project in October, with Councilor Mike Signer in dissent. The commission’s original vote to recommend approval of the proposal was 4-2.
Vipul Patel, of Incaam Hotels LLC, which owns the property, described the project in October as “a family-owned boutique hotel that will forever retain its glory and remain at the most dynamic location in the city.”
The proposal includes a café, a community space and a guest-only rooftop snack bar that must close by midnight.
The permit set several restrictions on the building.
It must not exceed 80 feet in height. It must also include a 6-foot-wide planting bed buffer on Emmet Street, a 7-foot-wide sidewalk, a Ubike station and space for a future 5-foot bike lane along Emmet Street.
The second site plan is for an apartment building and self-storage facility at 901 River Road.
In February, City Council voted, 4-1, to approve a special-use permit to allow the project on the 2.2-acre property at the corner of River Road and Belleview Avenue.
The proposed four-story apartment building is being designed by Shimp Engineering on property owned by Go Store It River LLC.
The project also includes a 61,000-square-foot, four-story self-storage building.
The 55-unit apartment complex will be along River Road and includes 1,500 square feet of retail space. The storage facility will be along Belleview Avenue.
Under the proposal, sidewalks will be added to River Road and Belleview Avenue and drivers on the property will not be allowed to turn left onto Belleview.
Tuesday was the last time either project will come before the commission. They now head to city staff for final approval.