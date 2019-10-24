An early morning fire in an Albemarle County house caused an estimated $35,000 in damage and left a man and his dog without their home, according county fire and rescue officials.
Firefighters were called to a residence at the 100 block of Blithe Court near Hydraulic Road and Birnam Drive around 1:40 a.m. Thursday after the resident reported a fire in the kitchen of the home. They found fire showing from the roof of the single story attached home.
It took crews about 20 minutes to put out the blaze, officials said.
The occupant suffered from smoke inhalation and minor burns. The man and his dog were not able to return to the home because of the damage but declined housing assistance, officials said.
