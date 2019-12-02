Democratic Delegate-elect Sally Hudson, elected in November to represent Charlottesville, will hold her first post-election town hall Tuesday evening.

The event will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Royalty Event Center at 818 Cherry Ave. in Charlottesville.

Area residents are invited to share priorities and questions ahead of the 2020 General Assembly session in Richmond.

A second town hall is expected to take place at Albemarle County's Northside Library on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. A third is scheduled at the University of Virginia's Rotunda Dec. 19 at noon.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments