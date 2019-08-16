Charlottesville officials are reviewing a proposed ordinance change that would allow non-city residents to serve on the Human Rights Commission.
The commission approved the revised ordinance at its meeting on Thursday. It will require City Council approval.
The revised ordinance allows for members within the “Charlottesville area; with priority given to applicants with demonstrable ties to the city.”
“They feel like human rights issues encompass not just the city of Charlottesville, but the surrounding area,” said Charlene Green, manager of the Office of Human Rights. “Even though you might not live in the city, you might work in the city.”
Green said that although non-city residents previously have served on the commission, a recent review by the city attorney’s office deemed that the ordinance only allowed for members who live within Charlottesville.
“It had never been challenged,” Green said.
Green said many people visit and work in Charlottesville who don’t live within city limits.
“You can live anywhere and have an instance of discrimination that occurred in the city limits,” she said. “Those issues all impact anyone who comes into the city, even if they don’t live in the city.”
The revised ordinance also adds another purpose under the commission’s role, saying it develops new policies “as needed” to reflect the city’s goals.