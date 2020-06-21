Charlottesville’s Human Rights Commission is working through a slew of recommended structural changes in an effort to boost its power.
The commission held a virtual meeting Thursday and started preliminary discussion of eight recommended changes.
The commission was established, along with the Office of Human Rights, in 2013. The commission is largely an advisory and community outreach panel, because it doesn’t have direct state authority to investigate discrimination complaints.
The commission and office have been scrutinized since inception, with some saying they don’t do enough to investigate complaints and others faulting the council for limiting its powers.
Walt Heinecke, a University of Virginia professor and community activist, has been leading the charge to improve the commission.
Earlier this month, Heinecke sent a letter to the City Council with several recommendations to bolster the panel.
The recommendations are to hire a manager with legal and civil rights credentials; conduct one major study on systemic discrimination per year; direct the manager to develop an agreement for federal and state authority; reduce membership to seven or nine members; require four commissioners with subject-matter expertise and move the office into the City Attorney’s Office.
The letter also recommends designating a council liaison to the commission and requiring the chair to provide quarterly reports to the council.
“I really have high expectations for the Human Rights Commission moving back to its original intentions of employment and housing discrimination issues,” Heinecke said at the meeting.
Commissioner Ann Smith took exception to the letter, saying it was only signed generically by social justice organizations and didn’t have names.
“If all of these social justice organizations are so concerned about what we’re doing why haven’t they come to our meetings?” she said. “Putting it in this letter, that’s not telling me anything. They need to show up.”
Chair Shantell Bingham said that the commission is “watered down” and needs improvement.
“Because of that watered down version of our infrastructure, we’re not able to do everything we could do,” she said. “Every single body dedicated to equity and justice within our city needs to be as strong as they can be.”
Both Smith and Commissioner Sue Lewis didn’t support the proposed first-in, first-out recommendation to reduce membership because they would be removed from the commission. They also said their longer tenure gives them institutional knowledge.
“If a person has been on the commission as long as I have, I have background knowledge, I know what’s going on and I don’t like the way that would be determined,” Smith said.
The board didn’t completely support moving into the City Attorney’s Office for privacy reasons, but did support having its manager report to the city attorney rather than to the city manager.
“People need privacy if they are going to come and discuss issues they have with others,” Smith said.
A majority of councilors supported bringing forward a manager with legal expertise. The office has been without a manager since Charlene Green left earlier this year.
“That sort of legal expertise allows us to have teeth,” commissioner Olivia Gabbay said. “None of us should be required to have that expertise.”
The commission plans to continue discussing the recommendations at later committee meetings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.