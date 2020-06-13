A cacophony arose from the John Paul Jones Arena parking lot Saturday as a couple hundred people began to march in a push for police defunding.
Led by a group of local black women, community members gathered in the parking lot as part of the Defund the Police Block Party and Noise Demo. According to organizers, the noise was intended to “draw attention to the need to defund the Charlottesville, Albemarle County and University of Virginia police departments.”
A few minutes after the march's 6 p.m. start time, a man arrived with a small Confederate flag.
“I’m going to burn it,” he declared to the crowd gathered around him.
As the flag caught fire, the crowd erupted in noise. The clang of repurposed pots, the shrill sounds of whistles and the rattle from shaken cans filled with rocks permeated the large parking lot.
The crowd of protesters kept up the noise for nearly 20 minutes, stopping occasionally to listen to one of the organizers.
Under direction of organizers, participants took to the street, filling Emmet Street and heading toward the Barracks Road Shopping Center.
Unimpeded by the steady drizzle of rain, the protesters marched, passing a small police presence that appeared to be blocking off traffic.
After reaching the intersection of Emmet Street and Barracks Road, the protesters stopped, filling the intersection.
Led by organizer Zyahna Bryant, protesters chanted “no justice, no peace” before transitioning to, “you about to lose yo job,” a nod to a viral arrest video.
“We’re here to inconvenience some people and show them that, yes, these issues do affect them too,” Bryant said.
Youth from the crowd were invited to speak, drawing attention to the police-involved deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.
“Some people talk about the system being broken, but the system is working exactly as it was intended to,” one of the speakers said.
Other speakers asked the protesters to sustain the movement and not to let attention drop from issues of inequality.
In a news release about the event, organizers cited a recent report commissioned by Charlottesville and Albemarle County that indicated local African American residents are disproportionately represented in the criminal justice system and face disparity on nearly every level.
The report, which studied a time period from 2014 to 2016, indicates that police reform does not work, according to the release. In addition to defunding the local police departments, organizers are calling on the community to:
» fully end the school resource officer programs in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County school divisions;
» end pre-trial detention;
» divert those funds to programs that support public health and safety, such as the Food Equity program, the Region Ten Community Services Board and the Charlottesville Free Clinic, among others; and
» construct frontline social support services administered by social workers, mental health professionals, EMTs, nurses and other health professionals.
The release also contained statements from various activists and organizers.
Althea Laughon-Worell, a student activist, wrote that the problems extend beyond police brutality.
“It’s about creating a world, a society, where the education and opportunities that are provided are equitable and give fair and unbiased access to all people but that will never happen until black lives matter,” Laughon-Worell wrote.
Later in the protest, former Charlottesville City Councilor Wes Bellamy spoke, advocating for defunding the police.
“A lot of older people won’t be able to get past the word ‘defund,’ thinking it means we want to abolish the police,” Bellamy said, before he was interrupted and drowned out by calls to abolish the police.
Protesters occupied the Emmet-Barracks intersection for about two hours before heading back to JPJ.
