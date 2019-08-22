Hundreds of fish were found dead near a Charlottesville disc golf course on Thursday, according to a city spokesman.
In a statement, the city said residents and pets should avoid water near Meadow Creek Gardens. Meadow Creek passes through the southeastern part of the park. A nine-hole disc golf course opened there in 2015.
Fish kills can be caused by algae, heat or bacteria. City spokesman Brian Wheeler said the cause of the fish kill is still under investigation by city environmental staff and the state Department of Environmental Quality.
The park remains open.