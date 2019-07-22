The Montpelier Foundation announced Monday that its president and CEO, Kat Imhoff, will leave her position this fall.
Imhoff has led Montpelier, the historic home of President James Madison, since 2012.
The estate contains Madison's house and museum and educational programs geared toward teaching U.S. history, constitutional rights and slavery in Virginia.
"Over the last seven years, Kat's leadership has transformed Montpelier," Dennis A. Kernahan, chairman of the foundation, said in a news release, praising Imhoff's decisions around telling Madison's involvement with slavery, the Constitution and the Virginia landscape.
"She raised record contributions to advance and sustain Montpelier's work. She welcomed the community to enjoy this magnificent property. I deeply admire Kat and look forward to her enthusiastic support of Montpelier over the next several years."
The foundation has worked to research and reconstruct the lives and dwellings of enslaved people at Montpelier. Much of the work has been founded in part by David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-executive chairman of The Carlyle Group.
"Kat brilliantly and tirelessly led the effort to restore and transform Montpelier. James Madison is no doubt looking down proudly on one of his legacies," Rubenstein said in the release.
Under Imhoff's tenure, the foundation also increased the amount of land committed to conservation.
In conjunction with the Piedmont Environmental Council, Montpelier and the National Trust for Historic Preservation recently placed an additional 1,024 acres of historic land under permanent conservation easement, which brought the total acreage under protection to 1,939 acres — more than two-thirds of the 2,700-acre estate.