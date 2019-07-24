Those who plan to fly this summer should prepare for longer lines at ticketing, security and the coffee shop as the Transportation Security Administration expects a record number of travelers this season.
TSA officers already set one record this month, when they screened nearly 2.8 million people July 7. The summer season started the Friday before Memorial Day and ends the Tuesday after Labor Day.
“Basically, this summer is as busy as any Thanksgiving or Christmas,” TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said Wednesday at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport.
Farbstein credited the state of the economy and relatively low ticket cost for the increase of air travelers. The Charlottesville airport has seen an average of 1,200 people a day, an increase from last summer.
Nationally, TSA is expecting to screen more than 263 million people this summer, a 4% increase from last summer.
Farbstein and Richard Holcomb, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, spoke with members of the media Wednesday to discuss summer travel and the new Real ID licenses.
Starting Oct. 1, 2020, Americans won’t be able to board a domestic flight or enter a federal building or military installation without a Real ID-compliant license, U.S. passport or several other forms of identification. A standard state driver’s license will no longer work.
“[The deadline] is going to sneak up on you,” she said. “It’s going to happen faster than you expect. This is the ideal time to get it.”
In 2005, Congress passed the Real ID Act, which required new national standards for driver’s licenses and identification cards. The deadline for states to comply with the standards has been pushed over the years, but the act will fully go into effect nationally next October.
“Real ID gives TSA an extra tool in our security toolbox,” Farbstein said. “It improves the accuracy of state-issued IDs. … We are asking for more proof that you are who you say you are.”
In order to receive a Real ID, Virginians must go to a DMV office in person, show a passport or birth certificate, social security card and two proofs of residency, and pay a $10 surcharge, Holcomb said. Real IDs are designated with a black star in the right corner.
About 500,000 Virginians have received a Real ID license since the state started issuing them last year.
“The bad news is we only have 2.1 million left to do,” he said.
Holcomb and other DMV officials have been touring state airports and setting up information tables to spread the word about Real ID and remind people about the deadline.
“We’re already seeing lines forming as a result of Real ID, and those lines will get even longer,” Holcomb said. “I encourage you to do it now.”
For information, go to dmvNOW.com/REALID.