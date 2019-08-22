The maximum income a family can earn to be eligible for free or reduced-price meals at Virginia public schools has risen by about 1%.

Household size and income are used to determine eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits under the 2019-2020 National School Lunch and/or School Breakfast Programs requirements. Children from households whose income is at or below the federal income eligibility guidelines may be eligible for either free or reduced-price meals. 

For example, under the new guidelines, a family of two that earns $21,983 or less annually would be eligible for free meals. A family of two making between $21,983.01 and $31,284 annually would be eligible for reduced-price meals.

2019-20 free and reduced lunch policy

Household size Max household income for free meals Household income for reduced-price meals
1 $16,237 $16,237.01-$23,107
2 $21,983 $21,983.01-$31,284
3 $27,729 $27,729.01-$39,461
4 $33,475 $33,475.01-$47,638
5 $39,221 $39,221.01-$55,815
6 $44,967 $44,967.01-$63,992
7 $50,713 $50,713.01-$72,169
8 $56,459 $56,459.01-$80,346
Add for each additional household member $5,746 $8,177

