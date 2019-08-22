The maximum income a family can earn to be eligible for free or reduced-price meals at Virginia public schools has risen by about 1%.
Household size and income are used to determine eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits under the 2019-2020 National School Lunch and/or School Breakfast Programs requirements. Children from households whose income is at or below the federal income eligibility guidelines may be eligible for either free or reduced-price meals.
For example, under the new guidelines, a family of two that earns $21,983 or less annually would be eligible for free meals. A family of two making between $21,983.01 and $31,284 annually would be eligible for reduced-price meals.