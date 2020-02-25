The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an unsubstantiated threat to local schools.
The Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday that the school division received an anonymous tip Monday evening from a person who overheard an unknown person talking about committing an act of violence at the school.
The school division and Sheriff's Office are working to locate the tipster and are encouraging that individual to come forward.
"Accurate and honest information is critical for threat assessments," officials said in the release.
Officials said more police are patrolling schools Tuesday, but did not specify any additional changes to daily routines.
