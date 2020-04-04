20200405_cdp_centerpiece604.JPG

ANDREW SHURTLEFF/ THE DAILY PROGRESS An unusual calm on West Main Street.

Shut downs and stay-in-place orders, the most recent of which came from Gov. Ralph Northam Monday, have left Charlottesville dormant. Students have been sent home, many businesses have shut their doors and events have been canceled. Daily Progress photographer Andrew Shurtleff has spent time capturing the effects of the pandemic and comparing them to earlier views around town.

