People now can track the date their COVID-19 relief payment scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them.
The Internal Revenue Service’s online “Get My Payment” tool guides citizens through a process where they can submit their Social Security number and personal bank account information.
That process allows citizens to receive direct deposit payments more quickly.
About 80 million people can expect the money to hit their bank accounts by Wednesday, but others will be waiting longer before the cash is in their hands. Paper checks may not be delivered until May.
The first payments will go to those who've already filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns and authorized the Internal Revenue Service to make a direct deposit if they were due a refund. Within that group, the agency is starting with people with the lowest incomes. Social Security recipients will also automatically receive their payments, even if they haven't filed a return.
If people have not filed a tax return, they still can register to receive a $1,200 coronavirus stimulus payment.
Adults who earn up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and have a Social Security number are set to receive a $1,200 payment under the law.
Married couples who file joint returns will receive $2,400 if their adjusted gross income is under $150,000.
Parents will receive $500 for each qualifying child; dependents over the age of 18, like many college students, are not eligible.
The IRS is not contacting anyone to collect personal or bank account information.
Calls, texts, emails and official-looking postcards or printouts that suggest otherwise are scams.
Checks that appear to show an overpayment are also scams.
