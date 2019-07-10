On Monday, James Alex Fields Jr. will be sentenced on state charges of first-degree murder and malicious wounding in the Aug. 12, 2017, car attack.
In a news release on Wednesday, the City of Charlottesville warned that seating in the temporary Charlottesville Circuit Court location on 350 Park St. is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to the public and the media.
Doors open at 9 a.m. The sentencing will begin at 9:30 a.m.
On Wednesday, Judge Richard E. Moore signed an order barring signs and visible displays of support for anyone involved in the case from the courtroom. Anyone who tries to bring an item into the courtroom or who displays it during proceedings may be barred.