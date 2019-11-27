Ivy Rehab, the parent company of two local physical therapy offices, has experienced a data breach that may have exposed patient information.
Ivy Rehab, which is based in White Plains, New York, owns the Spectrum Physical Therapy facilities on Pantops and Zion Crossroads.
According to a news release from the company, there’s no evidence of attempted or actual misuse of patient information, but the company is notifying patients who may have been affected by the incident.
The breach occurred in May when the company “found evidence” that a “limited number” of its employees’ email accounts may have been improperly accessed, the release says.
The release does not say where the employees worked.
The breach was part of a presumed phishing campaign, the release says.
The affected information could include patients’ first and last names in combination with one or more of the following attributes: protected health information, Social Security numbers, and financial account information, the release says.
Ivy Rehab is offering complimentary identity theft restoration and credit monitoring services through Equifax to help protect any impacted current or former patients for a certain period of time.
Patients who think their information may be at risk can call (833) 935-1376 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.