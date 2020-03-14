James Monroe's Highland

James Monroe's Highland in Albemarle County will be closed through April 3.

Jame Monroe’s Highland is closed through April 3 amid coronavirus concerns, according to a news release from the organization.

All programs and events scheduled between Saturday and April 3 have been canceled or postponed, according to the release.

“During this period, a small staff will be working behind the scenes on enhancements to the visitor experience, and some office personnel will be working remotely and will be able to answer your questions,” the release said.

Highland staff will continue to monitor the situation and reevaluate before the planned April 4 reopening.

On Friday, Thomas Jefferson's Monticello, in Albemarle, announced it will close until at least March 30, starting Monday. James Madison's Montpelier, in Orange County, announced it was closing indefinitely beginning Saturday.

