JAUNT bus service riders soon will be able to request a same-day ride almost instantly.
JAUNT is in the process of updating its technology platform to allow for mobile and smartcard payment, among other changes. The update also will enable the bus service to add on-demand requests.
Similarly to customers of rideshare apps Uber and Lyft, JAUNT riders will be able to request a ride using an app on their smartphone.
JAUNT CEO Brad Sheffield said it will be more like the service UberPool, which matches riders who are heading in the same direction for a lower price than a solo ride.
“I think Uber and Lyft have really pushed transit to think about how to do some things differently,” Sheffield said.
JAUNT has commuter routes and operates the area’s paratransit service for Charlottesville Area Transit under a contract with the city.
“If they're ADA eligible, they can go through that portal and we'll make sure that we're dispatching the right type of vehicle to meet their needs,” Sheffield said. “It's important because on the typical on-demand side, we'll still be able to meet their needs, but if they have a very specialized need, it's something that we'll have to be aware of.”
JAUNT will be using Atlanta-based software provider Routematch for the service. Sheffield said JAUNT is planning to launch the app in the spring.
“This should be very empowering to a passenger that not only can they see when the vehicles can be arriving, but they have now made a request that has shown up on a driver's tablet. It says, ‘I am waiting for you,’” he said.
Riders who want to request a ride by phone or email still will be able to do so.
The goal isn’t to replace or have an alternative to CAT’s fixed-route bus service, Sheffield said, but to enhance it, or test areas where a fixed route service could go in the future.
“It’s not just limited to from home to work or whatever address to address; people will be able to ride it from their home to a transit stop and transfer,” he said.
Sheffield is presenting the concept to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.
This week, JAUNT released a payment smartphone app for passengers riding its CONNECT Commuter services, where they can purchase single day, weekly and monthly bus passes through the CONNECT Pay app.
JAUNT will implement the ability to purchase smartcards for CONNECT Commuter routes in the coming months, and all CONNECT routes still will accept cash as a form of payment.
Starting this week, University of Virginia employees can ride free on all of JAUNT’s CONNECT Commuter services.
The app can be downloaded from both the Apple and Google Pay stores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.