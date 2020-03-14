Have you done all you can to reduce the chance of infighting among your heirs after you die?
I believe most estates settle fairly smoothly and without lasting damage to family relationships. But far from all. Here are a few things you can do to potentially increase the chance that your loved ones will continue to enjoy each other’s company after you depart.
The more you communicate, the fewer upsetting surprises.
Unless everything is split evenly among siblings, it’s easy to imagine how a child or a child’s partner could resent getting less than an even amount.
“What did I do to be singled out for negative treatment like that?” he might ask, understandably, if you never let him in on your thought process.
Note that telling the child in advance possibly wouldn’t make him like the outcome, but at least there’s then the improved chance he wouldn’t hold it against his siblings.
Maybe you felt he had received more while you were alive because of earlier help that only fell to him. He might accept that.
Or, possibly, you decided to reduce his share because he has succeeded financially on his own. He might resent such “punishment for success,” but at least he knows your reasoning, even if he disagrees.
Another source of discontent may arise if one of your children is unaware of how slow the estate settlement process can be. More than once, I’ve seen offspring surprised they can’t receive their parts within days or weeks.
Sometimes, people may think the executor is dragging her feet, or, worse, slow-walking the process for her own benefit.
Let all your heirs know why you picked your executor. Maybe she lives nearby and can more easily handle visits to the courthouse and other tasks. Or maybe she’s an attorney and already possesses helpful expertise.
Further, explain to your heirs that being the executor gives little to no discretion on how to distribute your assets. Your will and trust will serve as her marching orders. And the process takes many months.
If you’re in a relationship and have children from prior relationships, there’s a fair chance your estate plan calls for some level of benefits for your current partner. For example, he might be protected so he doesn’t have to move out of your home until he chooses to do so.
A desire to provide for a partner is quite understandable, but to the heir inexperienced in estate affairs, this may come as disappointing news. Especially if the heir never really warmed up to Mom’s new love.
In this case, by letting your heirs know that their share of the house may not pass to them immediately, but will eventually, you could remove another potential source of upset.
If you’re not sure you’re set up well to avoid some of these potentially preventable skirmishes, I suggest you meet with your estate attorney soon.
Good luck.
