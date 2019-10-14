Albemarle County is on track to add an Army National Defense Cadet Corps program — a precursor to a JROTC program — at Monticello High School next school year.
The program is part of the school division's broader effort to reimagine high school and to offer programming that corresponds to the state’s 16 career clusters in the county high schools.
The clusters, which range from architecture and teaching to manufacturing and marketing, are groupings of occupations and industries used to help students find their way to a career or a curriculum focus that matches their passions and interests.
The addition of the cadet program was spurred by a survey of middle school students in 2018, which ranked the military as a top career choice.
“One of the things that bubbled up from that is the number of kids that were passionate about potential careers in the military or military science,” said Jeff Prillaman, specialty center planner for the Albemarle school division. “It's not just that we pulled it out of thin air.”
Monticello previously had a JROTC program, but it ended in 2013 after enrollment dropped. In the region, Orange County Public Schools is the only division with a program, according to Lt. Col. Kelly Montgomery, who leads the Army ROTC at the University of Virginia.
Montgomery said he plans to partner with the Monticello program and work with the school to help it get started.
It’s one of several offerings for next year that students can sign up for, according to a presentation at a recent School Board meeting.
Center One is adding a new Information and Communications Technology Academy with three pathways. Another change will allow students to complete an associate’s degree or certain certificate requirements at their base high schools.
Next year, Center One will be open to students in 10th through 12th grades.
Fletcher Barnes, a junior at Monticello, has family members who have joined the military and said he is looking forward to being part of the corps next year.
“I do want to potentially make the military my career,” he said. “It seems like a proactive step to take to be able to be successful in the military be going through it.”
He learned about the program through Monticello's military club.
Barnes said he wants to join the cadet corps in order to understand more about the military. He said he thinks the physical training aspects of the program will be fun.
Monticello's principal, Rick Vrhovac, said the corps will serve as a leadership academy for the school.
“It is a cluster that meets the needs of all of our students because everyone needs to have some leadership skills,” he said. “You never know when you're going to be driving down the road and you come upon an emergency scene and you are asked to do something. You are asked to yell out to get somebody to go call 911. Whatever it is. This type of course gives you good training on how to be a leader and take command of a situation.”
Officials hope to have 30 to 50 students in the classes for the first year. Students from across the division can sign up.
Prillaman said interested students just have to ask to get in.
“When we think about Albemarle County and reaching all of our students, we don't want this to be an application program,” he said. “Anyone who wants to walk through the door, the door is open for you.”
The cadet corps will follow the same curriculum as JROTC and will teach students leadership skills, teamwork, problem-solving and other skills.
“It builds the qualities that you need to be a leader,” Vrhovac said. “Just because you are in JROTC or NDCC doesn't mean you have to go into the military. It may mean that you go out and you are a foreman on a crew, but the leadership skills that you get by being in that class help you to direct people, help you to lead people. It's a great skill to have.”
The school division will fund the program, spending $150,000 this year to get it started. The breakdown of how that money is being spent, as well as the projected cost once the program is up and running, could not be determined by press time.
JROTC programs are federally funded but have certain criteria such as requiring that 10% of a school’s population participate.
Having the cadet corps “allows us to grow the program over time to where the Department of Defense will fund it,” Prillaman said. “... This way, we can get it started without having to say we had to hit 60 miles of running from day one, so we could have 30 to 40 kids this year, build it, build it, and within three years, we've got our population.”
Prillaman said the plan is to transition from NDCC to a JROTC program within three years.
Vrhovac said he is confident Monticello will get enough students interested to meet the JROTC requirement. He said that in recent graduating classes, six or seven students have joined the military after graduation, which is about 2% of the senior class.
“Our numbers indicate that we could get 8[%] to 10% of our student body,” he said. “That's just here.”
Moving forward, division staff still need to hire teachers, who are typically former military officers, for the program and advertise it to students.
Prillaman said he wants to have an instructor hired by the end of this semester, so that person can help with recruitment.
