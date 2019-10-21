A Charlottesville judge has granted a request to amend a petition seeking to overturn a rezoning for an apartment complex that would include housing for people with disabilities.
Judge Richard Moore approved the request to remove seven names and add eight to the petition seeking to overturn the City Council’s rezoning for Rachel’s Haven during a hearing in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Monday.
The petition, which is similar to a lawsuit, was filed last month and included 30 names.
On Monday, Moore approved the request to remove the names of Allison Ruffner, Bill Emory, Karen and David Katz, Brian Wimer and Kevin and Grier Murphy from the petition. He also agreed that Raman Pfaff, Stuart and Kimberly Taylor, Pam Bracey, Elain Oakey, Nancy Jane and John Hampson and William Harlow can be added.
Plaintiff Mark Kavit has said that some people have withdrawn because of “public shaming.”
Assistant City Attorney Sebastain Waisman noted no objection to the revisions.
On Aug. 5, the City Council unanimously voted to rezone 750 Hinton Ave. from residential to neighborhood commercial so Hinton Avenue Methodist Church could create a 15-unit apartment building known as Rachel’s Haven.
The rezoning came with several restrictions eliminating all nonresidential uses other than for an educational or daycare facility associated with the church.
Other conditions, or proffers, say that at least four units would be available as affordable housing. The church has said that four to six units will be set aside as independent housing for people with developmental disabilities, but that is not included as a proffer.
Opponents of the rezoning have reiterated that they support the church’s mission but say they are concerned with ramifications from a commercial zoning.
The crux of the petition’s argument is that the rezoning is improper because it violates state law and the city’s Comprehensive Plan and that meeting notice requirements weren’t met.
The city’s response to the petition states that many of the arguments cannot legally be considered by the court or the council in a rezoning decision, such as enforcement of proffers and financial backing for the project.
The city also has provided receipts and copies of advertisements that ran in The Daily Progress and letters to neighbors and asked that the public notice arguments be dismissed.
In court filings, the city also says the petition doesn’t meet legal standards because it isn’t signed and the petitioners don’t state where they live to establish that they are affected by the change.
On Monday, plaintiff Kimber Hawkey told Moore that she “didn’t realize people had to sign the actual document” and that she has a signed one.
Moore said he would grant leave for the plaintiffs to file the signed document with the court.
Kavit wrote in an email that the petitioners will drop their action if the city creates an appropriate residential zoning for the property and finalizes the update of its Comprehensive Plan.
Moore did not set a future court date.
