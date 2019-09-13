A Charlottesville Circuit Court judge on Friday ruled that no damages will be awarded for the 188 days two Confederate monuments were covered with tarps in downtown Charlottesville.
Spurred by a 2017 City Council vote to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, a group of area residents filed a lawsuit in March 2017 alleging the votes violate state code.
Friday, on the third day of trial in Charlottesville Circuit Court, Judge Richard E. Moore heard arguments for damages from the plaintiffs.
Ralph Main, an attorney for the plaintiffs, argued that the nearly six months the statues were covered by tarps encroached on a state law protecting war memorials and caused his clients emotional distress.
The statues were shrouded as a sign of mourning following the murder of Heather Heyer and the death of two Virginia State Police officers at the Aug. 12, 2017 Unite the Right rally. Moore initially ruled the tarps were not encroachment, but reversed that ruling soon after when it became apparent to him the City Council did not intend to remove them.
Lisa Robertson, chief deputy city attorney representing the city and City Council, argued the code section in question only allowed for damages to be awarded for physical harm to the statues, which the suit does not allege.
During his explanation, Moore appeared at first to side with the plaintiffs, and said damages were caused by the statues being hidden by public view.
“Whenever something of public value is hidden from view, that is a loss and there are damages associated with that,” he said.
However, after giving it some thought he said he could not find that the code section allowed for damages to be awarded. As he read it, the law allows only for necessary damages to be awarded to repair the statue and with no physical damage he could not award any, he said.
Moore also will not award damages for the cost of the tarps used to cover the statues, ruling that doing so would essentially be charging taxpayers twice.
Following a lunch recess Moore will hear arguments over attorneys fees. The plaintiffs are requesting $604,000 in compensatory fees.
