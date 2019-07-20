After finally paying long overdue real estate taxes, the James C. Justice Cos. donated a conservation easement for 4,500 acres it owns in Albemarle County.
The conservation easement will eliminate about 450 potential dwellings on the property, which is owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family, in the county’s rural area and still allows agricultural and forestry activities to continue on the site.
“It’s a good thing for us, it’s a good thing for the state, it’s a good thing for the country,” said Jay Justice, the governor’s son, in an interview this past week.
A conservation easement is a permanent agreement between a landowner and a conservation organization, or an easement holder, that allows the landowner to retain ownership of the land but places certain expectations on how the land will be managed and is use restricted in order to protect resources on the site, said county planner Scott Clark.
The Albemarle Conservation Easement Authority, which accepts donated conservation easements, is the easement holder. The land is still private, but the entire property will be treated as a single unit that can be divided into only five separate ownerships, and no more than 10 dwellings will be allowed on the entire 4,500 acres, according to the deed that was recorded July 12.
The James C. Justice Cos. recently made a payment of $404,654.48 to the county to cover all of its delinquent taxes and fees, plus the first half of 2019 taxes, which were due June 5.
In March, the county had started the tax sale process on 52 of the company’s 55 parcels in Albemarle, southeast of Charlottesville.
Jay Justice, who is the president of the James C. Justice Cos., according to State Corporation Commission filings, said the company would “have never let the property go into a tax sale situation.”
“We ended up paying a lot of tax dollars,” he said. “If we would’ve paid the taxes timely in the past, we wouldn’t have had to pay quite as much money, but that’s a shame on us, we should’ve have them paid on time.”
The properties had been in the county’s land use taxation program, which offers a lower tax rate to property owners who use their land for forestry, agriculture, horticulture or open space.
Of the 55 Justice properties, 53 were taken out of land use in 2017 because they were delinquent on their 2016 taxes, and two were removed because revalidation paperwork for the parcels wasn’t filed in 2017.
Justice described having to pay taxes on time as an “eligibility hurdle” to staying in the land use program.
“We dropped the ball in one of the earlier years, and didn’t get the taxes paid on time, got kicked out of the land use program and our people have been trying to get us back in the land use program ... we were not successful in getting that done,” he said.
County Assessor Peter Lynch said his office had not been following the Justice properties since they were taken out of land use, but now they will be determining whether some or all of the properties would currently qualify for land use.
If a property is under easement but would not otherwise qualify for land use, then its assessment “shall reflect the reduction in fair market value of the land that results from the inability of the owner of the fee to use such property for uses terminated by the easement,” Lynch said, citing state code.
Lynch said any changes to the assessed values would be effective Jan. 1.
In recent years, the Justice family companies have owed taxes in a number of states. In June, the companies made an agreement regarding payment in Kentucky, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader, but the state and some counties waived penalties and interest on debts.
Last week, coal companies connected with the family denied that they owe nearly $4 million in unpaid fines for miner-safety violations and hundreds of thousands of dollars more in costs and fees, according to The Roanoke Times.
The company bought the Albemarle property in 2010 from MeadWestvaco Corp., and Justice said they had initial plans to develop the property.
“The longer we owned the property, we further realized really how special it was and how special it was to the neighboring properties there,” he said. “We thought, really, this property ought to be saved and preserved, and a year and a half ago we started down this endeavor to see how we could put it in easement.”
In 2017, a neighbor said materials from ground-up stumps on the property were washing onto her property and driveway, and no one was initially able to contact the company to figure out what was happening.
Justice said they had not cleared the property to develop it into houses.
“We wanted to develop some of the property into pasture land for agriculture usage, so we cut into some of those areas and began a conversion of those areas into pasture land,” he said.
In 2018, Albemarle became the second county in Virginia to have more than 100,000 acres under conservation easements, according to the Piedmont Environmental Council.
At a recent meeting of the Albemarle Conservation Easement Authority, a donation proposal for another well known property, the Foxfield racecourse, was submitted for consideration. Authority members expressed concerns about the number of events at the site, and asked staff to come back at a later meeting with a final proposal.
A lawsuit regarding the future use of the Foxfield property is pending in court.
Other requirements of the easement with the Justice property include that buildings of more than 1,000 square feet that are visible from Monticello will be subject to screening and architectural requirements to minimize visibility, and 50-foot vegetated buffers will be required on all perennial streams on the property.
Supervisor Rick Randolph, who represents the Scottsville District, where the Justice property is located, said he was pleased with the outcome.
“I think it’s the best that we could look for under the circumstances right now, that we’ve gotten the past-due bills paid on the 4,500 acres and we will have effectively, through the conservation easement, protected against any kind of expanded development in this location in the future, and that’s all to the good,” he said.
Almost all of the property, which has been referred to as Presidential Estates, is in the viewshed of Monticello.
According to a news release, in a June letter to the Justice Cos., Leslie Greene Bowman, president of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, which owns and operates Monticello, said that the foundation is “grateful and pleased” about the conservation easement.
“Subdivision and development of the land to that extent would have a devastating impact on the viewshed from Monticello and would negatively impact the historic setting experienced by our visitors,” Bowman said in the release.
Randolph said he thinks the viewshed is important, but that the most direct benefit of the easement lies with the Justice property’s immediate neighbors.
“... The piece of mind and the added security to know that there’s not going to be anything happening to that property that would be disruptive to customary enjoyment of their own properties because of economic development of the property,” he said.