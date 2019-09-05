It's been a long road, but a tribute to the University of Virginia's only graduate killed in action during the Iraq War will be held Monday.
In July 2017, then-Rep. Tom Garrett, R-5th, filed two bills to honor two local servicemembers who died in the line of duty. One renamed a Palmyra post office in honor of U.S. Navy Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, who was killed on June 17, 2017, when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant vessel off the coast of Japan. It was signed by President Donald Trump in July 2018, and a dedication ceremony was held in March.
The other bill honors Army Capt. Humayun Khan, who was killed in Baqubah, Iraq, in 2004 when a vehicle packed with improvised explosives drove into the gate of his compound. Khan, 27, was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
The Khan bill, however, took a much longer path and had to be corrected. The measure, signed by Trump in December, mistakenly renamed a contract postal unit on McCormick Road near UVa.
The discrepancy was reported by the Progress in November 2018 after Garrett announced the bill had passed the House and was headed to the Senate. A Garrett spokeswoman said an amendment had been submitted to instead rename the Barracks Road Shopping Center post office at 2150 Wise St. in Charlottesville. But after the bill became law, renaming the McCormick postal unit, Garrett told The Daily Progress that floor staff members put the original bill up for a vote by the full House of Representatives by mistake.
Legislation correcting the post office address was submitted by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and co-sponsored by Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., passed the Senate in January. The fix was signed by Trump in April.
Nearly five months later, a dedication ceremony has been scheduled for the "Captain Humayun Khan Post Office" at 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Kaine news release sent Thursday. Kaine will deliver remarks and will be joined by Khan's parents, Khizr and Ghazala Khan, and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.
Announcements from Kaine and the postal service did not mention whether Garrett or the current 5th District representative, Denver Riggleman, would attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.