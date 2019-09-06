Bishop Barry C. Knestout, of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, will install Monsignor Timothy E. Keeney as the new pastor of the Church of the Incarnation at a Sept. 21 Mass.
Keeney will become the fifth pastor of the Charlottesville church, founded in 1976, and replaces the Rev. Gregory Kandt. The bishop has also assigned Keeney as lead pastor of the Crozet Catholic Mission, the Charlottesville Catholic School and the Our Lady of Peace assisted living community.
Since 2013, Keeney had served as the pastor at Saint Bede Catholic Church in Williamsburg. The Akron, Ohio, native began his priestly formation in 1975, but he left prior to ordination to study law at Washington and Lee University. Upon graduation in 1990, he joined the law firm of Williams, Kelly & Greer P.C. in Norfolk as an associate.
He returned to priestly formation for the Diocese of Richmond in 1993 and was sent to Rome to complete his studies at the Pontifical North American College and the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome. He was ordained a priest in 1996 and served at several Virginia parishes, including the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Norfolk, Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Newport News and Saint Anne Catholic Church in Bristol.
While pastor of Saint Bede, Keeney received the papal honor of being named a Chaplain to His Holiness with the title of Monsignor. He has served on many Diocesan committees in the past and currently serves on the Priests’ Benefit Committee and Priests’ Advisory Council.
The Installation Mass at the Church of Incarnation will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall at 1465 Incarnation Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.