Unite the Right organizer Jason Kessler has filed a notice of appeal for a lawsuit he brought against the city of Charlottesville and various officials.
Kessler has filed several lawsuits since the deadly Aug. 12, 2017, rally, the latest of which was dismissed in February. The latest lawsuit was filed on the two-year anniversary of the rally and claimed that the defendants violated Kessler’s First Amendment rights as the rally turned violent.
In his decision to grant dismissal of the case, federal Judge Norman K. Moon wrote that law enforcement has no obligation to protect people when other parties attempt to suppress their speech.
“[T]he First Amendment merely guarantees that the state will not suppress one’s speech,” he wrote. “It does not guarantee that the state will protect individuals when private parties seek to suppress it.”
In addition to the city, Kessler’s suit named then-Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas, then-Virginia State Police Lt. Becky Crannis-Curl, former City Manager Maurice Jones and current City Manager Tarron Richardson.
No other filings have been submitted yet and no hearings are scheduled.
