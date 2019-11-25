Lake Monticello

COURTESY OF THE FLUVANNA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Lake Monticello Police are investigating a series of vandalisms that occurred in the Cherokee and Riverside sections of Lake Monticello, according to the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office.

The vandal painted combinations of hate symbols, hateful words, phallic symbols and other ignorant words on six vehicles in the early morning hours of Sunday, officials said in a news release.

Officials said that vehicles appear to be chosen at random.

The sheriff's office shared a video on its Facebook page of a person spraypainting a derogatory term for Mexican people onto an RV.

If you have any information on the person or persons who did this and/or you can identify the person in this video, please contact the sheriff's office at (434) 589-8211 or Crimestoppers at (434) 977-4000.

