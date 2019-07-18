Larry “Sonny” Saxton Jr. has been appointed as the next director of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center.
Saxton was chosen from 11 candidates for the position. The ECC management board unanimously approved his appointment during a meeting on Thursday.
The center handles emergency communications and 911 calls for the Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the University of Virginia, with appointed officials from each serving on its board.
The county is the administrative agent for the center and handles its personnel and budgetary responsibilities.
The ECC has lacked a steady designated leader since longtime director Tom Hanson resigned in October 2017.
The board had Hanson’s replacement decided, but the candidate didn’t take the job. Todd Richardson, the center’s operations director and second-in-command, was then appointed interim director
Barry Neulen was hired in October 2018, but resigned in March. He was only hired after two previous search efforts for an interim director failed.
Neulen’s tenure was marked by months of contentious disagreement and criticism by several board members during public meetings and closed door meetings held to discuss his performance.
After Neulen resigned, Gerald Smith, the center’s senior systems analyst, was given the interim manager’s duties as well as his regular duties.
He also faced criticism by some board members for his efforts at trying to arrange an emergency staffing contract with Homeland Security Solutions Inc., or HSSI, a company with which he had previously dealt while in another job.
The effort was recommended by Albemarle County purchasing officials to fill a dozen empty dispatch center positions.
The board approved the emergency funding request in January. However, the approval was rescinded a month later on a unanimous vote after county purchasing agents were delayed in publishing the contract. Board members then approved advertising a request for quotes for any company willing to make an offer on the contract.
That request closed on Feb. 25 with no bids. The center is still seeking dispatchers to fill vacancies.
Much of the contention between Neulen and board members that occurred in open meetings revolved around Neulen’s efforts to ease overtime burdens on overworked dispatchers.