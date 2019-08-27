The last missing pet from last week’s fire at Pet Paradise was found safe Tuesday morning, the kennel announced.
Pet Paradise staff members worked with local community cat rescue groups to search for Izzy, who was found in one of the humane cat traps that were placed around the kennel following the Aug. 18 fire, Pet Paradise President & CEO Fernando Acosta-Rua said in a statement.
“We are grateful to the community and Pet Paradise staff members who worked tirelessly to locate Izzy, and we are excited to report she will be returned to her owners today,” Acosta-Rua said.
Staff at Autumn Trails Veterinary Center evaluated Izzy, who was found to be in good condition.
Izzy’s owner, Elizabeth Johnston, said in a statement that she was grateful for the Pet Paradise staff, firefighters, veterinarians and vet techs.
“It has been very difficult to be out of town during this time, and I am extremely thankful to Jennifer Brown who has been on the ground assisting in the search efforts every day while I have been away,” she said. “Again, I am just thankful to the outpouring of community love and support and excited to get home and see Izzy.”
Every animal that was injured in the fire and received treatment is back with their families, Pet Paradise said Monday.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company also has said that it will reimburse all boarding, veterinary care and other pet-related expenses related to the fire.
Shadow, the other missing cat, was found last Monday. One dog, Bailey, escaped during the evacuation and was found dead by a Pet Paradise employee two days after the fire. A second dog who was evacuated from the resort was evaluated by a veterinarian, diagnosed with a fatal pre-existing heart condition and euthanized with the owners’ consent.