Attorneys from the Veterans Benefit Group of Goodman Allen Donnelly will hold a free legal clinic for veterans at the University of Virginia School of Law on Nov. 11.
The clinic offers an opportunity for veterans and their families to meet with an attorney to discuss questions about disability benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many veterans, after having served their country, suffer from conditions related to their service, and are eligible for disability benefits, according to a news release from the Veterans Benefit Group.
Goodman Allen Donnelly is a full-service law firm with locations in Charlottesville, Norfolk and Richmond.
The clinic is open to all veterans who pre-register and parking is free. Those interested in attending should call (434) 817-2180 to pre-register for the event. It will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at the law school at 580 Massie Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.