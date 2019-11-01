Attorneys from the Veterans Benefit Group of Goodman Allen Donnelly will hold a free legal clinic for veterans at the University of Virginia School of Law on Nov. 11.

The clinic offers an opportunity for veterans and their families to meet with an attorney to discuss questions about disability benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Many veterans, after having served their country, suffer from conditions related to their service, and are eligible for disability benefits, according to a news release from the Veterans Benefit Group.

Goodman Allen Donnelly is a full-service law firm with locations in Charlottesville, Norfolk and Richmond.

The clinic is open to all veterans who pre-register and parking is free. Those interested in attending should call (434) 817-2180 to pre-register for the event. It will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at the law school at 580 Massie Road.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments